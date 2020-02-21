NCDC confirms 103 deaths from Lassa fever

By Sola Ogundipe

A total of 103 people died from 586 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 2,176 suspected cases in 101 Local Government Areas of 26 States of the Federation within the first seven weeks of 2020.

An update of the Lassa fever Situation Report (Epi Week 07: 10 – 16 February 2020) released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed that the deaths were reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.6 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (21.1 percent).

According to the NCDC, in week 07, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 109 cases in week 06, 2020 to 115 cases. These were reported from 16 states (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, Enugu, Abia, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Sokoto, and Katsina).

“In total for 2020, 26 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas. Of all confirmed cases, 73 percent are from Edo (35 percent), Ondo (32 percent) and…