Nollywood actor, Frank Dallas, dies in hotel room in Abia

Ss AGN declares three days of mourning and prayers in his honour

Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and production manager, Frank Dallas, is dead.

He reportedly died in his hotel room in Umuahia, the Abia State on Wednesday, where he was attending a summit.

Following his sudden demise, the National President of AGN, Mr Emeja Rollas, has declared three days of morning and prayed in honour of the late actor.

In a statement signed by the Guild”s PRO, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the president has cancelled all official activities of the guild at all levels for three days.

The statement reads in part: ‘With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu. ‘

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.’

” In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled…