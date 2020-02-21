Pep insists City stars ‘completely committed’ amid Sterling rumours

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shrugged off questions surrounding Raheem Sterling’s commitment to the club.

Sterling did not rule out playing for Real Madrid in the future in an interview with Spanish outlet AS, although he insisted he was “really happy” at City for now.

“The players are free to talk and say what they think,” said Guardiola, who was not concerned at suggestions the England winger could be looking for a way out of the Etihad Stadium.

“We are not here to tell them what they have to say. It’s normal in the Madrid media to speak about Madrid, that’s normal.”

Guardiola’s side take on Premier League rivals Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard said: “I’m completely sure (of) the commitment of our players, it’s about what they’ve shown for many years, nothing changes.

“At the end of the season nobody knows what is going to happen. With calm we decide what we want, but for the next three months…