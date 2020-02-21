Please don't give us unfit  Monarch, Anambra community  begs Obiano

Hundreds of indigenes of Isulo in Orumba South local government area of Anambra States yesterday stormed the Government House in Awka and pleaded with Governor Willie Obiano not to issue a certificate of recognition to someone who, according to them, was not fit to be their traditional ruler.

The protesters, who were led by a 95-year-old man, Chief Anthony Maduafor said they were taken aback when information filtered into the community that the governor was planning to issue a certificate of recognition to someone who was not the choice of the people of Isulo.

The nanogerian told reporters that he had to lead the protest because things were getting out of hand in his community as a result of the alleged governor’s move.

He said: “I decided to come because we heard that Governor Obiano plans to issue staff of office to someone who is not from the right village for the throne. He is also not fit to hold any position in the community according…