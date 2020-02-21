Rivers fuel strike aborted as Wike intervenes

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NORMALCY is creeping in Rivers state as disputing parties yesterday aborted four days of fuel tanker drivers and marketers strike which had unsettled transportation, forced hike in fares and dealt untold hardship on motorists and commuters.

The fuel dealers, mainly of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had shut businesses in solidarity with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) arm of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) demanding unconditional release of fuel trucks impounded by various security agencies for alleged shady deals.

Following several truce meetings on the intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike, stakeholders on Thursday announced call off of the strike with assurance to release all impounded fuel tankers still under custody of security agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In the terms of agreement read yesterday…