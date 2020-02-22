Delta communities accuse CP of compromise over herdsmen killings

•As he recants statement

on police participation in exhumation of slain farmers

•DTSG officials allege conspiracy between security personnel, herders

By Perez Brisibe

Residents of some communities in Delta state have descended on the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, accusing him of compromise in the manner he handled last week’s reported attacks on communities in Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state by armed Fulani herdsmen which claimed eight lives

Indigenes of Agadama, Ohoror and other agrarian communities in the kingdom had over the years, lamented the incessant attacks on them by armed Fulani herdsmen who brought their herds to the area for grazing.

Following fresh attacks last week, natives of the affected communities blocked the Bomadi/Ohoror road protesting alleged connivance of persons dressed in military uniforms with the herdsmen that led to the killing of over ten farmers and fishermen who had gone to their respective…