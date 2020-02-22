Fintiri urges traditional rulers to mobilise subjects for self-help projects

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has tasked traditional rulers in the state to do more in mobilising their subjects to engage in economic ventures and self-help projects.

Fintiri made the call Saturday in Guyuk, headquarters of Guyuk LGA at the installation and presentation of 1st class staff of office to Mr. Kuruhaye Dishon II as the new Kwandi Nungurya of Lunguda Chiefdom.

Fintiri said by engaging the people in such meaningful measures the traditional institution would complement the government’s effort, particularly at the grassroots level.

“As custodian of our culture, traditional rulers must learn to play a more dynamic and prominent role in mobilising the people at the grassroots towards engaging in meaningful economic venture and self-help project, which will uplift the standard of living of the people,” Fintiri said.

While assuring the traditional rulers of his administration’s commitment to work with them, Fintiri said no part of the state would be…