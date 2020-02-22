Forensic Sketch Art: Using art to solve crimes

By Avril Eyewu-Edero

In 2015, I was called to help with a homicide case of a 70-year-old man that had just returned from Ireland three days before he was murdered in his home in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos state.

The greatest challenge the investigation team had was finding the suspected killer, the Security guard that had only been employed two weeks before the murder. Soon after the incident, he was seen fleeing the scene.

Unfortunately, when the security guard, who claimed that he was from the Niger republic was employed, his details including a picture of him wasn’t obtained by his employer, so the police had no way of identifying him if found.

I was initially asked to help assist with the forensic investigation process for the case, however, that wasn’t possible as the scene was already cleaned and lost its integrity.

So, whilst reviewing the case and finding out that the police had a challenge with obtaining a picture of the security guard for tracking, I decided to…