Fury must go for KO or Wilder ‘ll stop him — Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

The WBC heavyweight belt held by American pugilist Deontay Wilder will be at stake tonight as British boxer, Tyson Fury is challenging him for it.

The fight comes up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their previous fight, Wilder recorded a controversial split draw with Tyson whose gutsy performance encouraged him to seek a rematch.

The fight has sparked off a lot of interests among boxing enthusiasts across the globe. Here in Nigeria, former Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said, the big fight has brought two major boxing views to the table.

Oboh explained, “the first is the conventional view which is purely British and the second being the street fight view, which is American.”

Oboh who, during his active years, fought under the British flag said, “the British good trainers and boxers know how to steal a fight against a better opponent via peaceful, round-by-round point victory.”

The former…