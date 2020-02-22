How Rio Ferdinand, Davido, others shut down Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

Football icon, Rio Ferdinand, recently threw football fans into a frenzy, when he came to Nigeria for the spectacular Guinness Night Football event. The Pan African tournament finale saw players from Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya enjoy a sensational night of friendly rivalry in Lagos, hosted by Rio.

The ultramodern Legend Hotel Private Jet Hangar was venue to the unforgettable extravaganza, with vibrant expressions and diverse football-themed elements – from monkey post to foot snooker. Guests were also treated to a Guinness inspired fashion showcase, movie viewing, face painting and henna, while turntable maestro, while DJ Neptune shuffled itchy footsteps to the sound of music. Highlights of the evening were a 5-a-side match final refereed by Rio. The friendly face-off featured celebrity artists Davido, Sauti Sol, Salatiel, and Bebe Cool, all fully kitted. Manchester United icon, Rio…