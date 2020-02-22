Interswitch partners AmEx to broaden business acceptance in Nigeria

By Moses Nosike

Interswitch Limited, a leading technology-driven company focused on the digitisation of payments in Nigeria and other countries in Africa, and American Express (AmEx), are pleased to announce a new partnership to expand the usage and acceptance of American Express Cards across Nigeria.

The partnership would afford American Express Cardmembers to transact using a wide range of merchants, who process business payments through Interswitch platform. The partnership would also allow Interswitch to integrate its network of merchants in Nigeria into the global American Express network.

As part of the agreement, Interswitch will assume responsibility for managing American Express merchants in Nigeria, while bringing new merchants onto its platform. Previously, American Express Cardmembers could only use their cards at selected locations across the country. This new partnership broadens that acceptance to Interswitch merchants, ATMs and websites nationwide.

