Jesus strikes as Man City pip Leicester

Gabriel Jesus struck to give Manchester City a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, strengthening their hold on second place behind champions-in-waiting Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men have endured a turbulent week after they were banned from European club competitions for two years for breaches of financial fair play rules.

But a second-half winner from substitute Jesus after Sergio Aguero had failed to convert a penalty put them 17 points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

City, who still trail Liverpool by 19 points, bossed possession in a lively opening spell at the King Power Stadium but Leicester should have taken an early lead when Jamie Vardy was put…