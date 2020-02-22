Jesus strikes as Man City pip Leicester

Jesus, Man City
Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates with teammates after he scores his team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on February 22, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Gabriel Jesus struck to give Manchester City a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, strengthening their hold on second place behind champions-in-waiting Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men have endured a turbulent week after they were banned from European club competitions for two years for breaches of financial fair play rules.

But a second-half winner from substitute Jesus after Sergio Aguero had failed to convert a penalty put them 17 points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

City, who still trail Liverpool by 19 points, bossed possession in a lively opening spell at the King Power Stadium but Leicester should have taken an early lead when Jamie Vardy was put…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

