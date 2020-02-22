Lesotho PM faces calls to quit sooner over murder case

Speculation was mounting Saturday that Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane could step down earlier than expected after he failed to show up in court to face charges of murdering his estranged wife.

The premier is accused of having acted in “common purpose” in the June 2017 killing of 58-year old Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was in the process of divorcing.

Thabane, now 80, had been due in court on Friday for a preliminary appearance where he was expected to be formally charged.

But he travelled instead to neighbouring South Africa for what his office said was “emergency” medical attention.

Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete, said on Saturday that the authorities had decided to wait for Thabane’s expected return on February 27 to resume his case after his lawyers said he had a sick note.

“While we admit that is quite coincidental, we shall have our own means to ascertain this state of affairs,” Mokete told AFP.

He said no arrest warrant has…