NGO decries usage of foundations for fraudulent purpose

A Nigerian based in UK, Mrs Victoria Obaze, has decried the use of foundations to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Obaze, also the Speaker and Civic Mayor of London Borough of Tower Hamlets, UK, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said she was moved by cases of some people who fell victims of such fraudulent act and decided to help Nigerians with her foundation.

Obaze, who was in Nigeria to unveil her foundation, “Vicharles Foundation’’, advised the public and governments to do proper vetting of NGOs so that people would not fall victims.

She said her foundation was aimed at touching lives of the less privileged, destitute, street girls and empowering women across the six geo-political zones.

“The first phase of the foundation was launched in Imo, where some items were donated to the needy and the vulnerable.

“That of the North-Central region was also done on Feb. 8 at the Palace of His Royal Highness, Dr…