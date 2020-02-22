Pickford has personality to brush off criticism, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has the personality to shrug off the recent criticism of his performances.

Pickford’s mistake, letting Christian Benteke’s equaliser slip under him, in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace put the focus back on his individual form after a mixed 18 months.

The England number one was criticised by former player turned pundit Gary Neville in September for laughing when 3-1 down to Manchester City, while others have scrutinised Pickford over other perceived failings.

However, the 25-year-old has received the backing of his manager ahead of Sunday’s game at Arsenal as Everton try to continue their push for a European place.

“To be England number one is a responsibility I think he deserves,” Ancelotti told his pre-match press conference. “In my opinion, he is the best English goalkeeper.

“I’m not so afraid about the critics. In the game against Palace, he did a mistake and he did a…