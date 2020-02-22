Reasons Boko Haram singles out Christians – Army Commander

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

UNABLE to weather sustained attacks from the military against their activities, the Boko Haram insurgents have resorted to guerilla tactics and targeting Christians to cause confusion and chaos in the country, the Commander 7th Division of Nigeria Army in Maiduguri, Brig Gen Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, has said.

In recent times many Christians had been killed by the insurgents leading to outcry by Christian elders and groups about plots against Christianity in the country.

On December 24, 2019, Boko Haram attacked a Christian village, Kwarangulum, 10 miles from Chibok on trucks and motorcycles and killed seven people, and burned homes and churches. Among Christians killed by the sect in recent time were Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, and a Seminarian, Michael Nnadi, who was abducted in Kaduna and killed.

Shedding light on the progress the military…