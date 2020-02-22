The political coup at Gov Emmanuel’s father’s burial

By Emmanuel Aziken

When in 2018 a major crack erupted in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State with the defection of a few members to the All Progressives Congress, APC it was easily assumed that the hegemony of the PDP over the state would be easily eroded.

The fire cracks that followed that uncommon defection and the intrigues that foreshadowed the 2019 elections in the state left the impression of permanent enmity among not just the local political champions in the state, but also among their associates from outside the state.

The hardening of positions would have been further conveyed by the overwhelming victory of the PDP in the 2019 elections in the state.

So when the governor and the political leader of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel lost his father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang on December 1, 2019 it was an opportunity to test the political maturity of the political class in the state, and nay the country.

The burial of the late Nkanang last weekend in…