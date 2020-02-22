– Vanguard News Stanbic IBTC set to share insights at Social Media Week

By Moses Nosike

Experts from the leading end-to-end financial solutions provider, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, will be sharing insights at the 2020 edition of the Social Media Week (SMW) in Lagos. The event is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, from Monday, February 24 to 28.

SMW Lagos, heading into its eighth year in 2020, is a conference and festival of tech and innovation, where attendees learn how to leverage technology in order to harness opportunities in diverse sectors like agriculture, technology, and entertainment.

The theme for this year’s edition of SMW is “HUMAN X” which will explore taking a human-first and experience-driven approach to innovation across industries and in our communities.

Wole Adeniyi, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, is scheduled to speak at the Mainstage Session on Monday, February 24,…