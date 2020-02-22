VJ Adams, Lyta to headline The Connect Party in Ilorin

By Ayo Onikoyi

The city of Ilorin, as well as Kwara State in general, is getting ready for The Connect Party, a new event series scheduled to hold on Sunday which will serve to unite lovers of entertainment in the state and beyond.

The event which continues to rouse the anticipation of many in Ilorin and beyond will be graced by some of the biggest acts in the entertainment industry, with popular On-Air Personality and entertainer VJ Adams and music acts such as Lyta and Picazo among those listed on the performance roaster.

With attractions such as non-stop music, food stalls, games, party and performances, The Connect Party is aimed at bringing vibes to the city of Ilorin, connect the youths, influencers and celebrities to foster togetherness and enterprise.

It is also hoped that the event will add to the growing social life of the state capital and the need to harness the entertainment potentials in the state.

With Ilorin…