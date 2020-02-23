Akwa Ibom govt plans to involve host communities in execution, operation of Ibom deep seaport

Host communities to the ongoing Ibom deep seaport project have been assured of Akwa Ibom state government’s decision to include them in all stages of the project and when it commences.

This assurance was given by the state government through the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom deep seaport, Mr Akan Okon, when he led officials of his ministry and the technical committee on Ibom deep seaport on a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Ibeno, HRM Effiong Bassey Archanga, at his palace in Ibeno on Saturday.

Okon said the essence of the visit was to get feedback from stakeholders of host communities concerning the design of the project.

“The reason for this visit is to obtain the feedback and opinion of the stakeholders regarding the design of the project.

“We are here to start on the right note. We want to ensure that at the end of this meeting we have stakeholders’ support for this project and this will not be the last community engagement, it’s going…