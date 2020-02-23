Alarming rate of divorce among young couples worries Cleric

A Cleric, Rev. Fr. Felix Nwosu has decried the high rate of divorce among young couples in Nigeria blaming it on lack of understanding and forgiving spirit.

Nwosu, during his sermon at Saint Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Okpuno in Awka, Anambra on Sunday, said many young people were unprepared before going into the holy matrimony.

According to him, a lot of people who go into marriage do not understand what it is all about.

“Many young couples today marry without knowing what marriage is all about. They think it is about posting flamboyant marriage proposals, wedding pictures and all sorts of social media.

“Those are an outward show of love; not from the heart.

“Just three months into the marriage, they start having a crisis.

“When you come to the Marriage Tribunal in Awka, you will see many young couples seeking divorce. Some of them are not considering reconciliation as an option.

“The Church is so concerned about why couples quickly resort…