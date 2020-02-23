Barcelona players to have Coronavirus checks ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona players will reportedly undergo coronavirus checks when they land in Naples this week, as authorities batten down the hatches to prevent the epidemic spreading further.

The hysteria surrounding the virus reached fever pitch in Italy over the weekend. There are more than 100 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly illness in the country, and as some towns in the north of the country go into effective lockdown, four ​Serie A matches were postponed on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Inter vs Sampdoria, Atalanta vs Sassuolo, Hellas Verona vs Cagliari and Torino vs Parma were all postponed, and although the Naples region remains unaffected as it stands, it seems no chances are being taken.

​Barca’s visit to ​Napoli is no exception, as the visiting players are to be checked to ensure they are not inadvertently bringing the virus into the country. ​ESPN report that the players and staff will have their temperatures taken and any showing signs of illness…