Boosting smarter journalism in Delta’s Pointer Newspaper

By Norbert Chiazor

Does Okowa read The Pointer Newspaper? I once saw a picture of the governor, holding a copy of the Delta state-owned paper. With both hands spread on the tabloid, he sat raptly, his bright eyes hooked in frozen attentiveness on the publication.

It is hard to hazard a guess whether the photo was staged as endorsement stunt for The pointer or vintage shot of Okowa scanning the paper. Cameo appearance by a celebrity is a much sought after validation by the media in corporate image advertisement.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as president once said he was averse to reading Nigerian dailies. A subtle strategy to spurn and block notice of press criticism, so caustic in the Obasanjo era.

Well, most political personages snub media content. The reason is simple. Journalists speak truth to power. Bitter truth.

The casual photo of Okowa and The Pointer saw some time ago raced to my consciousness during a recent visit unplanned, to the Nnebisi road headquarters of the media…