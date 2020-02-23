BUHARI: I have facts to prove that Igbos are not marginalised — Moghalu

How do you rate your party’s achievements in the past five years?

It is always very important when you want to make an assessment to begin by, first of all, looking at where you were, your millage point and then looking at the millage you have covered, then you will be able to know what it will take you to get to where you have programmed yourself to be. I appreciate the challenges and difficulties facing us as a party and as a nation but I will be bold and honest enough to say APC has done well in the last five years. We have done reasonably well but that is not to say much is still not left to be done. There is still quite a lot to be done.

So, I always describe our nation and party as work in progress. As we work, there are new realities, new challenges and we keep addressing them and keep looking ahead. If you could remember, our presidential candidate then, who was later elected President in 2015 and 2019, anchored his campaign on three planks: addressing insecurity,…