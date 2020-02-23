If you must beg, beg govt not individuals, Emir Sanusi tells beggars

He urged parents to stop sending their children to Almajiri schools, stressing that children could study the Qur’an, at there schools and with the teachers in their respective communities.

The emir said that if sending children to such schools become necessary, then parents must send them with all the necessary provisions to ensure their wellbeing and welfare.

According to him, it is wrong for parents to send their children away without proper arrangements and necessary provision, as the children will end up begging for food and alms.

Sanusi, who quoted verses from the Holy Qur’an and Hadith, said whoever begs, would resurrect on the day of judgement without flesh on his face.

He, therefore, urged husbands to see it as God-given duty to feed their wives and children adequately in order for them not to resort to begging for alms and assistance from individuals or relatives.

“Begging is disallowed in Islam and if you must beg for alms…