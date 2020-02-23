Ighalo, Success at ‘war’ as Man United host Watford

Nigerian duo, Odion Ighalo, and Isaac Success will put their friendship aside and battle for honours as Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ighalo signed for Man United on deadline day making a come back to the Premier League after leaving in 2017 to China. Ighalo who played for Watford for three seasons encouraged Success to join the London club. Success has not been too successful like Ighalo, but he is looking to start for the club today.

Before the game Success spoke highly of Ighalo’s move to United, saying, “I’m so pleased for him.

“He’s always wanted this and it’s finally happened. When he finishes his career, he’ll be able to look back and say, ‘I did it. I finally made it to where I wanted to get to.’

“He messaged me straight away saying, ‘I’m back, I’m back.’

“He’s so happy there and ready to start working for the team to see what he can achieve there. He’s a very hard worker and waited so patiently…