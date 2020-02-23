Ijaw Patriots warns Wike over attack on Sylva

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

IJAW Group under the aegis Patriots of Ijaw Nation (PIN), on Sunday, warned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to stop the attack on the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The group also told the Rivers State Governor, to stop a planned protest against the Minister.

A statement signed by Kesiye Newman Publicity Secretary of PIN claimed that insider information at its disposal indicated that Governor Wike was using Rivers State resources to mobilise people from the state and beyond to stage a protest in front of the Abuja house of the minister.

The action, alleged to be tagged, “Leave Justice Mary Odili Alone,” is scheduled to take place in the run-up to the Supreme Court hearing of the appeal for a review of the Bayelsa State governorship election judgment of February 13, 2020.

Recall that Justice Odili had presided over the apex court’s panel that quashed the victory of Chief David Lyon of All Progressives Congress…