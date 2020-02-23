SERAP, 192 others drag Gbajabiamila, Reps to court

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, and 192 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain and stop Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila and all members of the House from spending an estimated N5.04 billion to buy 400 exotic cars for principal officers and members.

SERAP is also seeking a court order to “restrain and stop the National Assembly Service Commission from releasing any public funds to the House of Representatives to buy 400 Toyota Camry 2020 model cars estimated to cost $35,130 each until an impact assessment of the spending on access to public services and goods like education, security, health and clean water, is carried out.”

Recall that the House of Representatives during an executive session held on 5th February, 2020 reportedly passed a resolution that 400 Toyota Camry 2020 cars be purchased as official vehicles for 360 members and other…