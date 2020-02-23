Service Chiefs in the eye of Boko Haram storm

…They must go, Reps insist

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Amid the calls for the sack of Service Chiefs over worsening insecurity, especially in the North-East where troops are battling Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT), President Muhammadu Buhari has the final say.

They came with lofty credentials. They were prepared. Hope was alive. Expectations were high. Trust and confidence in them soared. They were the men with the balls. And, indeed, they showed courage, finesse and dexterity. And within weeks of their appointments, they conquered the merchants of deaths and restored the boulevards to regular use and got hailed by the people.

That was the most auspicious, singular act of bravery that endeared the Service Chiefs to the hearts of Nigerians soon after they assumed office having been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 13, 2015.

Events that predated their coming were scary and brutal. To say that Nigeria was at war then…