“Amotekun” Corps comes with positive result- Lagos Assembly Speaker

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday says “Amotekun” Corps as a security outfit, in the state and the South-West region, has come with positive result.

Obasa made this declaration while speaking at a public hearing on a bill seeking the establishment of Amotekun Corps in the state.

He said that the state assemblies in the South-West region were in total support of the security outfit.

Recall reports that the House had on Thursday received an Executive Bill on “Amotekun” from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Government, and consequently fixed Monday for public hearing.

Obasa, also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, explained that the outfit had become important for the security of lives and property of people.

“I am sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our…