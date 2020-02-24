‘Amotekun’ will attract more investors, improve Nigeria’s economy, says

The Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday said that the successful implementation of ‘Amotekun’ would attract more investments to the six states in South-West.

Adams said this while addressing newsmen on the sideline of a one-day Stakeholders’ Forum on “A Bill for a Law to Amend the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Law 2019 to Establish Lagos Amotekun Corps”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Public Hearing was organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Amotekun is welcome development, psychologically it will send signal to the criminals that Yoruba people are ready to maintain law and order, and complement the efforts of security agencies in Nigeria.

“As a matter of fact, if South-West is well secured, investors will come into the zone and it will be an advantage to the economy of Nigeria.

“If the economy of the country is booming, it is not only the South-West…