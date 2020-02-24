APC no longer a functional political party — DG, APC Govs Forum

…Oshiomhole now accuser, prosecutor, judge, says PGF DG

…Writes Akande C’ttee on steps to reconciliation

By Omeiza Ajayi

Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, Salihu Lukman, has described his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as a political party that was no longer functional due to its inability to hold regular meetings of its constitutional organs as provided by law.

He also blamed part of the crisis in the APC on its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of being the accuser, prosecutor and judge in most of the disputes afflicting the party.

“The hard truth is that as it stands today, APC is not a functional political party. None of its organs at any level is meeting as provided in the party’s constitution.

‘’It is even debatable if our membership register exists. At best, it will be the same old 2015 membership register,”, he said yesterday.

Efforts to reach Oshiomhole for reaction, last…