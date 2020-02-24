Dangote Group invests N63bn in South-East economy — Nneji

By Theodore Opara

Dangote Group has injected about N63 billion into the economy of the South-East, after purchasing 3,500 units of articulated vehicles (trucks) assembled in Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Ltd, ANAMMCO by Transit Support Services Ltd.

The transaction is part of a long term agreement between Dangote and Transit Support Services Ltd, manufacturers of Shacman Trucks in Nigeria. The agreement sees Transit Support Services reviving the ANAMMCO plant which has almost gone moribund.

Mr. Frank Nneji, Chairman, Transit Support Services Ltd, representing Shacman Trucks in Nigeria, disclosed this after a tour of the plant.

According to him, the plant was shut down some years ago until Shacman started production in the plant in 2016 when it signed an agreement with Dangote which led to the revival of the plant.

The production of the vehicles has seen the recall of all ANAMMCO staff, who for years, have not been doing anything as the company went moribund.

An…