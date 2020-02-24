Environment: FG prepares bill to ban plastic production

By Godwin Oritse

The National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Environment have disclosed that there are plans to sponsor a bill meant to prohibit the production of plastics with a view to preserving the environment.

A member of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Tolulope Odebiyi, disclosed this in Lagos at the launch of the Maritime Action Plan for Marine Litter and Plastics Management in Nigeria hosted by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

Odebiyi said the bill would be harmonised with input from the Federal Ministry of Environment to make a holistic law that would impose tough sanctions on the production of organic polymers.

Odebiyi said: “I am happy NIMASA has taken the lead in ensuring that our waterways and all our water bodies are clean, safe and a vital source of economic activity for us in this country.

“I sponsored a bill with regards to plastic pollution and the…