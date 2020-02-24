Governor Umahi sacks aide for shooting staff of Federal Poly in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend ordered the sack and arrest of Ubeyi Development Centre Coordinator, Hon. Uche Ibiam, who allegedly shot dead one Enyinna Ibiam at the state primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The order came barely after two days of the bloody councillorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which took place in the 13 LGA and in 171 political wards of the state.

The sacked coordinator, Hon Uche Ibiam was said to have pulled out a gun to shoot at his own brother, Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, (aka Terror) Technical Assistant (TA) to the governor on security, but fortunately, he dodged and the bullet hit the victim.

The victim, Enyinna Ibiam was before his untimely death a staff of the Federal Polytechnic Uwanna but died while trying to separate a fight between the sacked coordinator and his brother when the bullet hit him and pierced through his nose.

The governor, who ordered…