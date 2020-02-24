I’m not threatened by any gang-up — AKEREDOLU

…Says, ‘I’m not desperate’

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, said he was not threatened by any gang-up against his re-election bid.

In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye in Akure, said the gang-up will crumble like a pack of cards.

No fewer than seven chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Unity Forum have shown interest in the governorship position.

While the party’s primary election had been fixed for July this year, the governorship election will hold on October 10 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Akeredolu was reacting to the lawmaker representing Ondo North Senatorial districts, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who said the APC chieftains are united against his re-election.

Boroffice had said the APC Unity Forum, which comprises aggrieved members would present the standard-bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship poll.

But the governor’s…