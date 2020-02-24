Kano plans law to stop indiscriminate felling of trees

Dr Kabir Getso, the Kano State Commissioner for Environment, says the state is working toward enacting law to end indiscriminate felling of trees across the state.

The commissioner disclosed this on Monday when he received the Kano State House of Assembly Committee on Environment.

According to him, the law is necessary because the issue of forestry is important in terms of prevention of desert encroachment and addressing the effect of climate.

“That is why we need to have a forestry law just the way the Federal Government has. There is the need we establish such law and we need the support of the assembly,’’ he said.

According to him, the law if enacted will ensure that anyone caught felling trees without permission is punished accordingly.

He said that this would curb the illegal act and urged the legislators to support the ministry.

Getso said: “We are also making plans to plant over one million seeds in 2020 across the state to ensure that the state is beautified…