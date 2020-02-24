NDIC liquidates 425 banks, others

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Abuja––The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, weekend said as at December 2019, it had liquidated 425 financial institutions.

The Liquidation took place between 1989 and 2019.

An Assistant Director, AD in the Insurance and Surveillance Department of the NDIC, Mr. John Abiodun, stated this at the Quarterly Forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), in Abuja.

According to him, the liquidated institutions comprised 51 Deposit Money Banks, DMBs, 325 Micro Finance Banks, MFBs, and 51 Primary Mortgage Banks, PMBs.

The AD spoke on, “Speedy Bank Failure Resolution Strategies: Challenges and Prospects.”

He said, “Through efficient and diligent liquidation activities, the Corporation has successfully paid in full the deposits of the Customers of 18 DMBs, (Both insured and uninsured) while payment to Depositors of Fortune International Bank, Triumph Bank and Peak…