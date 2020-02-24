Watch out for seasonal cholera, meningitis outbreaks, AMLSN warns

•Blames incessant Lassa fever occurrences on neglect of lab structures

By Chioma Obinna

As the battle against Lassa fever outbreak rages, the Nigerian government has been warned to watch out for the imminent outbreak of seasonal meningitis and cholera even as the development has been blamed on neglect and relegation of medical laboratory services structure and infrastructure across the federation.

Giving the warnings weekend in Lagos, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, said the outbreak of Lassa fever has shown that much was not done or being done to revamp and revitalise Nigeria’s health system towards safeguarding the health of Nigerians from preventable diseases.

At the 14th Public Health Lecture Series of AMLSN and induction /investiture of Foundation fellows and 2020 Annual Congress of the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, WAPCMLS, the National Publicity Secretary, AMLSN, Dr Casmier Ifeanyi said five…