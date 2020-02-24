WHO worries over Africa as COVID-19 spreads

•Pledges support on joint preparedness & response

By Sola Ogundipe

The World Health organisation has warned that African health systems would be ill-equipped to respond to the rapid COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak should cases start to proliferate on the continent, even as it pledged to support African countries on joint preparedness and response strategy.

The Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom, who stated this weekend during the meeting of African Health Ministers Emergency Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease Outbreak, convened by the African Union Commission at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, spoke of the virus’s increasing global spread and the need for Africa to prepare for possible cases.

“Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems. We have to take advantage of the window of opportunity we have, to attack the virus outbreak with a sense of urgency,” Tedros who spoke by…