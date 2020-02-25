Assets declaration: Why court struck out charge against Ekweremadu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, struck out the charge of non-declaration of assets entered against former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The court, in a ruling by trial Justice Binta Nyako, terminated further hearing on the matter after the prosecution counsel complained that he was unable to find the case-file.

It will be recalled that the disbanded panel, which was led by Chief Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, had in 2018, dragged Ekweremadu to court, alleging that he refused to declare his assets in a manner it prescribed for him.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/62/2018, the Obono-Obla-led panel alleged that Ekweremadu ignored several invitations extended for him to “clarify issues in the allegation of excessive wealth or suspicious assets,” which it said “cannot be justified or explained” by his legitimate…