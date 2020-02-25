Businessman bags 10-year jail term over N30m fraud

An Igbosere High Court in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced a businessman, Jideofor Akpa, to 10 years imprisonment over N30 million fraud.

The convict and his company were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretenses, unlawful conversion, and issuance of dud cheques.

Justice K. O. Jose, who gave the verdict, also ordered the convict’s company, International Maritime and Shipping Limited, to pay a fine of N10 million.

Delivering the judgment, the judge discharged and acquitted the convict on the charge of issuance of dud cheques, but convicted him on the charge of obtaining under false pretenses and unlawful conversion of the sum of N30 million.

Consequently, Jose sentenced him to five years on each of the two-count charges and ordered the convict’s company to pay a fine of N5 million on each of the two counts.

He, however, ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently.

