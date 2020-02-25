Edo Deputy Gov flags off MASVI invitational cycling race

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu will flag off the maiden edition of the MASVI Invitational Cycling Race on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Frank Ilaboya, the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area disclosed this over the weekend in a chat with sportswriters in Benin City. He said the Deputy Governor who is in charge of sports in the State was elated about sports development in Owan West particularly cycling.

“The Deputy Governor is quite impressed with the development of the sport in Owan West and has promised to perform the flag-off ceremony of the cycling tournament. In fact, he has also extended his appreciation to the CEO of MASVI & Sons Nigeria Ltd, Mr Sunday Ajayi, for helping out to train the athletes for the National Sports Festival holding in Benin from March 21 to April 1, 2020.”

Over 70 Cyclists drawn from eight states of the federation are expected to take part in the one day tour of Owan West.”

The male cyclists are to ride 100 kilometres…