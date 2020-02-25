IG orders DIG to take over investigations

By John Egbokhan,

The bestially killing of a Remo Stars footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem allegedly by some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has taken a new dimension as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCID) to take over investigations to bring the culprits of the dastardly crime to book.

Kazeem was gruesomely murdered weekend on the Abeokuta-Sagama road by men of SARS, a development that sparked outrage and condemnations from Nigerians, who slammed the Police Force for killing innocent citizens, who they are originally mandated to protect from harm and destruction.

According to one angry Nigerian, Miss-Abdullahi, who wrote on Twitter, ‘’Nigeria Police Force are the worst in the world. What is the difference between the Police Force and the insurgents? Absolutely nothing. The end result is one, simply put “bloodshed”. These are people who are paid to protect us! Gosh! History won’t be kind to…