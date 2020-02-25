Oil communities in Rivers, A-Ibom protest, allege marginalisatio

.… Rivers community shuts down firm over alleged neglect

By Harris Emanuel & Davies Iheamnachor

Uyo—Palpable tension is mounting in oil rich Akwa Ibom State as oil producing communities in Oron ethnic nationality, yesterday, took to the streets of Oron town to vent their anger over alleged marginalization by the state government and the multinational oil firms operating in the area.

The protesters mainly youths, men and women, were drawn from the five local government areas of Mbo, Okobo, Udung Uko, Urue Offong-Oruko and Oron respectively.

In another development, the people of Rumuji community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have shut down Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas operating in their area following alleged neglect by the firm.

The chiefs, elders, men and youths of the community, who stormed the premises of Greenville around 7a.m., yesterday, stopped activities in the company, stated that they would continue to shutdown the company for 14 days unless…