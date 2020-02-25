South-East more secure than other regions — Gov Umahi

…Says ‘We need road blocks downsized in S-East’

…Nowhere secured in Nigeria —Mbazulike Amechi

…Kidnapping, banditry, others alien in S-East —Ohanaeze

By Anayo Okoli, Peter Okutu & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday said the South-East has relatively recorded the lowest incidents of security challenges compared to other regions in the country.

He stated this when he highlighted the steps being taken by governors in the region to ensure the security of lives and property of the people in the South-East.

The governor yesterday, also called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai, to ensure the downsizing of the number of road blocks within the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

According to him, the downsizing will give comfort to the people of the region.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, spoke during his appearance on Channels…