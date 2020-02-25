Trump blasts Michelle Obama over her ‘love’ for Harvey Weinstein

Donald Trump has claimed former First Lady Michelle Obama loved disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The President of the United States hit out over Mrs Obama’s friendship with rapist mogul at a press conference in India Tuesday, saying: ‘I was never a fan of Harvey…

‘He was a person I never liked. I don’t know too much about the case…(I’m in) meetings every minute of the day. I was just not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well.

‘The people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton loved him.’

A 2013 video that recently resurfaced showed Mrs Obama praising Weinstein as a ‘wonderful human being’ at a White House function. She added that he was ‘a good friend and just a powerhouse.’

Responding to a question from a MailOnline reporter, Trump called on the Democrats to give back donations made to them by Weinstein.

Trump added: ‘He said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election – how did…