Wike assures on refund from FG

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he was hopeful that the Federal Government would refund state resources used to execute federal projects in the state.

Wike said that his optimism stems from the fact that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, had sent a verification team to the state in respect of federal projects .

He spoke, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “I thank the Federal Government for at least coming to verify our claims. We submitted our claims, while some other states have been paid. But we are hopeful.

“We have been submitting several documents on the issue of projects that were executed by the Rivers State Government for the Federal Government. We believe that by this verification visit, we will get paid.”

He said most of the federal projects in question were executed by Dr Peter…