AANI sets for pre-40th AGM walk towards a better society

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Wednesday, disclosed that all is set for the pre-40th walk as part of events marking its 40th Annual General Meeting.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, saying the pre-40th walk with theme, ‘Towards a Better Society’ was an initiative by the President, AANI, former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar, which is to strengthen national unity and to support peacebuilding efforts of the federal government.

According to Onyeisi the organization deemed it necessary as Nigeria’s foremost Think-Tank, the Alumni Association of the National Institute to hold its 40th AGM on 7th March 2020, at Yar’Dua Centre, Abuja as released by the Secretary-General, AANI, Dr.Nasirdeen Usman.

President Muhammad Buhari will declare the AGM open and many other eminent Nigerians are to deliver goodwill messages.

He said:…