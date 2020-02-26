Anambra market leaders allege fraud

…demonstrate against attempted extension of market leadership tenure to two yrs

By Nwabueze Okonkwo – Onitsha

Barely four months after the October 16, 2019, widely-reported Ochanja Market fire incident near Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State, leader of the Ochanja Market Stakeholders Association, Chief Oliver Nwankwo has debunked the Ochanja Market inferno claim, alleging that the inferno took place at Zik’s Ave, Onitsha and not inside Ochanja market.

Nwankwo who made the revelation, yesterday, when he led a team placard-carrying leaders and stakeholders of Ochanja Market on a demonstration to Government House, Awka, the state capital, to protest an alleged plot by the out-going Chairman of Ochanja Market Traders Association, Nwakibie Nelson Ojukwu to extent his tenure by two years from March this year.

While the protest lasted, Nwankwo told the Commissioner for Trade, Markets and Wealth Creation, Hon. Uche Okafor in an audience at the Government House, to…